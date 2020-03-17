Billie Martin Fogle, 92, passed away March 15, 2020.

Bill was born Aug. 28, 1927, in Tribbey, Oklahoma, to Charlie and Lottie Fogle.

Bill was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing and going to W.A. Smiths in Wanette. Bill loved to play dominos and won several championships throughout the years.

He was a long time member of Golden Acres Baptist Church, where he served as the church treasure for many years and as the Sunday School superintendent for several years.

Bill was also a proud veteran of World War II. After returning from war, he went to work for Tinker Air Force Base as an aircraft electrician. After 38 years of working for TAFB, Bill was able to retire.

He and his wife, Rosa, built a life in Shawnee, where they resided for over 50 years. In 2008, they moved to Holdenville to be closer to their daughter, Carolyn.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Richard Fogle; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Dan Johnson; grandchildren and their spouses: Jason and Leann Johnson, Chad and Jana Johnson, and Matthew and Katherine Johnson; great-grandchildren: Michelle, Karlie, Seth, Toby, Aubrey, Bella, Wesley, and soon to arrive, Hannah; brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Colleen Fogle; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rosa Fogle; grandson, Marshall Wayne Fogle; daughter-in-law, Deeann (Dixson) Fogle; siblings: Jack Fogle, Mary Randall, and Clint Fogle; and his parents.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

