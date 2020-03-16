MIAMI — Following Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations regarding COVID-19, the City of Miami has announced that some city-owned facilities will be closed and access will be limited to others effective Tuesday, March 17.

City-owned facilities that will be closed include:

* The Miami Travel Information Center

* The Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

* Coleman Theatre

* Miami Municipal Court

* Miami Civic Center — for business traffic

* Miami Public Library

Other city facilities will have limited access and information will be posted on outside doors to direct citizens to find the information they are seeking.

Closures will be in effect until April 1. At that time, changes will be made as needed.

Also effective March 17, 2020, the City of Miami’s Utility Department will be suspending all customer disconnects for non-payment through April 1.

The City will continue to monitor the situation closely and will notify customers via media, social media, and through the city website if any changes should need to be made.

If customers seek to setup a payment plan, they may contact the Customer Service Department at 918-542-6685.

The Miami city council meeting and Special Utilities Authority meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 will be held at the regular posted time and will be open to the public.

The city will follow normal procedures and live-stream both meetings.

Integris Miami Hospital will post information on its Facebook page and website regarding hospital operations.

“This is a very fluid situations and circumstances could change rapidly,” according to a release from the City of Miami. “City officials are in close contact with all public authorities and local partners and will continue to monitor the situation.

“Please be patient and please be kind in the days ahead.”