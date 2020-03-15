CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kellan Lutz, 35; will.i.am, 45; Eva Longoria, 45; Bret Michaels, 57.

Happy Birthday: Don’t let emotional situations get you down. You have to rise above what everyone is doing and set your goals and standards higher. How you handle people and situations will determine how well you do. Wasted time will be what you regret most. Offer to help those who will make an effort and do their part as well.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A realistic look at the possibilities will help you process what’s coming down the pipeline. Knowledge is power and will enable you to make better decisions. Work in conjunction with others to keep everything moving along seamlessly. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t fold under pressure. A poker face will help you avoid questions. Keep finances and love separate. Someone will reveal a private matter that will help you make a decision. Giving in to temptation will be costly. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dissect the signals someone is sending you carefully. He or she may be trying to throw you off track. A burden or added responsibility will leave you in a vulnerable position. Distance yourself from personal problems to avoid discord. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Round up the people you feel can help you get things done. Listen to advice, but follow the path that makes you feel most comfortable. You have the upper hand, whether or not you realize it. Proceed with confidence. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let your emotions hold you back. Let go of an old grudge, and move on to positive and productive pursuits. A dynamic approach to an old idea will result in renewed interest. Reconnect with someone you miss. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and open your mind to new beginnings. Question your connection with someone if he or she is stifling you or holding you back. Be prepared to make a spur-of-the-moment decision. Your happiness is up to you. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A creative suggestion should motivate you. As long as you don’t underestimate the extent of a job, you will succeed. Set a strict budget before you begin. Plan an outing that will help put things in perspective. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An encounter will bring about an unexpected opportunity. Go to an event that will pique your interest in something you used to do quite well. Love and romance are looking good, so set the mood and enjoy. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Proceed with caution. Don’t trust anyone to give you sound advice or legitimate facts. Go directly to the source to discover the truth before you make a decision that could backfire on you. Empty promises are apparent. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dig into your past, and you will discover something relevant to a situation you face. Do whatever it takes to ensure that you don’t give up too much for too little in return. Disclose information that will prove your claims. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone with experience will be happy to mentor you. Learn all you can, and put it to good use. Your sincerity will help you form a stable relationship and save you some cash. Helping others will bring you satisfaction and happiness. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Size up whatever situation you face as well as the validity of what others tell you. Don’t let your emotions interfere in your decisions. Refuse to let anyone meddle in your affairs or cost you financially. Listen and learn. 2 stars

Birthday Baby: You are tenacious, passionate and responsive. You are enthusiastic and steadfast.