Joyce Marie Hays, 71, of Bartlesville, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery Pastor Bret Luallen and Brent Logsdon officiating and directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Immediately following the services, there will be a gathering for family and friends at the Family Life Center at the Tuxedo Assembly of God Church.

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M.

Mrs. Hays was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on April 7, 1948 the daughter of Leroy Edmond and Erma Mae (Clark) Barham. She grew up and received her education in Pawhuska. She was married to Merle Edward Hays on August 7, 1970 in Pawhuska. They made their home in Bartlesville where Mr. Hays was employed by TRW Reda Pump. Mrs. Hays was self employed in the cosmetology business until becoming a nurse’s aid at Jane Phillips Geriatrics for a number of years. Mr. Hays preceded her in death on December 19, 2015.

Survivors include four sons, Brian Lee Barham of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Merle Hays of Bartlesville, C.J. Hays and wife Carrie of Newcastle, Okla., and Duke Hays of Bartlesville, two brothers, Johnnie Barham and Larry Barham both of Dewey, four sisters, Karen Keys of Bartlesville, Sandy Street of Lexington, Kentucky, Ada Shrivner of Moore, Okla., and Charlotte Cummins of Bartlesville, nine grandchildren, Nicole Barham, Kaitlin Barham, Joseph Barham, David Austin Hays, Mataya Fugate, Quentin Fugate, NaTosha Hays, Emmylou Hays and Victoria Fugate and two great grandchildren, Gunner Liston and Corbin Hays. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lawrence Barham.

