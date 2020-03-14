First United Methodist Church of Miami and All Saints’ Episcopal Church are cancelling worship services Sunday, March 15.

FUMC is cancelling Sunday worship services and activities for at least the next two weeks in consideration of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), according to Rev. Taud Boatman.

"We will reevaluate on or around the 26th, Thursday heading into that next weekend, figuring out what the best course for us is," Boatman said. "We just really figure with as many chances for someone to unknowingly that has the Coronavirus or who has the flu to pass that along to someone else."

“Most of our members are above that 60-year-old threshold. It’s like us making this decision based on ice and snow on the parking lot and the sidewalks. That’s who we’ve got in mind.”

Boatman said the church office will remain open and small groups of 10 people or less can make the decision on their own whether to meet.

“We’re going to play it safe rather than sorry,” he said.

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Edward J. Konieczy, Bishop of Oklahoma of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma, has directed that churches close for worship and other church events until Palm Sunday.

“Making this decision has been the most difficult I have made in my tenure as your Bishop,” he said in a letter posted on the Facebook page of All Saints’ Episcopal of Miami. “It challenges me to the deepest parts of my soul; however, given our current environment I believe it is in the best interests for the safety of wellbeing of all.”

He said it’s hopeful for churches to return to normal schedules and activities prior to Holy Week.

First Assembly of God of Miami said on its Facebook page that services will still be at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and that they will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

“As a church, we will not bow to fear or allow a coronavirus pandemic to create panic in our church body. We will trust God in the midst of uncertainty,” according to the Facebook post.

“We will live according to Psalm 91:1-3: Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty. This I declare about the Lord: He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; he is my God, and I trust him. For he will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease.”

“At the same time, we will be responsible. We would like to make you aware of some minor adjustments we are making. We are adjusting our cleaning and sanitation, pre-service and post-service, of all buildings. We already make a practice of cleanliness such as cleaning touch points like door handles, doors, bathrooms, nursery and kids toys, and many other areas. But we are adding to the amount of times we sanitize the mentioned areas. We have also added sanitizer stations to what we already have available.

“We recommend limited hand contact, specifically with elderly and babies. If you have cold or flu-like symptoms, we want to encourage you to enjoy our services live on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m.”

First Presbyterian Church of Miami and Miami Friends Church will live stream services on Facebook.

First Presbyterian also has a link on its website, www.fpcmiami.com.