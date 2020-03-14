Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based rub for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Use elbow or fist bumps, instead of high fives and handshakes

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and immediately throw it away

Do not share food or drinks

If you are feverish or sick, please stay home and do not participate in community events

We ask individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms to call your health care provider before physically heading to the clinic or the emergency room. Another option, would be to schedule an Integris Virtual Visit. If an individual is seriously ill and requires urgent attention because of significant respiratory symptoms (severe shortness of breath, etc.) or other critical symptoms, then we are happy to provide care at any of our facilities.