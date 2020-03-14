Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based rub for at least 20 seconds
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Use elbow or fist bumps, instead of high fives and handshakes
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and immediately throw it away
Do not share food or drinks
If you are feverish or sick, please stay home and do not participate in community events
We ask individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms to call your health care provider before physically heading to the clinic or the emergency room. Another option, would be to schedule an Integris Virtual Visit. If an individual is seriously ill and requires urgent attention because of significant respiratory symptoms (severe shortness of breath, etc.) or other critical symptoms, then we are happy to provide care at any of our facilities.