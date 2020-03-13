Friday

Mar 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


March 10


• Cody Alan Lawson, 28, on charges of embezzlement by employee.


• Jason Stuart Durley, 55, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.


• Axel Eulises Espinoza, 19, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.


• Eric Benjamin Mogus, 20, on charges of obstructing an officer and lights required on bicycle after dark.


Dewey Police Department


March 10


• Jessica Nicholle Gray, 27, on charges of DUI.


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


March 10


• Moises Israel Lopez, 20, on charges of domestic abuse.