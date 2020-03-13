Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of protecting staff and customers from the spread of the novel coronavirus strain “COVID-19,” the Pioneer Library System is canceling all programs, events, meeting room bookings and outreach activities beginning Sunday, March 15, through the end of March.

At this time, all libraries will remain open to the public for their regular hours. Fines on overdue materials will be temporarily suspended, checkout periods and hold times will be extended and materials on hold will be mailed to readers who do not wish to visit the library in person.

Readers also are encouraged to look at the library’s downloadable services available online at www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/download.

PLS has instituted elevated cleaning measures in all buildings. Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer are being provided to staff and customers. And anti-microbial keyboards are being added to public access computers as they become available.

Library leadership will continue to monitor the situation daily and a decision on April programs and room bookings will be made closer to the end of the month.