Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a blood drive with Wanette High School on Monday, March 23, from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM at Wanette High School in Wanette . Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition, t-shirt inspired by the hit sitcom “Friends.”

Donors will also receive one complimentary admission voucher to Frontier City in Oklahoma City for use during Frontier City’s SPRING dates.**

“Voluntary blood donation is one of the most selfless acts someone can do—being a friend to a stranger and giving hope, healing and comfort during a life-threatening health crisis,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We encourage healthy adults, age sixteen and older, to ‘be there’ for others in our community by giving blood.”

Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.

As the nation’s 6th largest non-profit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide.

It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs. Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.

**Must be redeemed online at yourbloodinstitute.org. Valid only for successful blood donors. Valid one day only March 14 through March 22 and on these select dates: March 28 & 29 and April 4 & 5. Not valid for special events or park exclusives. Ticket has NO CASH VALUE. Please check Frontiercity.com for dates and hours of operation.