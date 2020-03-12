MIAMI – The global coronavirus crisis was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization Wednesday, which went on to say that it's still not too late to take action.

A third Oklahoman has been diagnosed with the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), but the second to newest case is considered "presumptive" until final testing is confirmed. That victim is a Tulsa-area woman in her 20’s who recently traveled to Italy, but does not have a connection to the Tulsa man first diagnosed with the virus.

News of Oklahoma's second confirmed case came shortly after the OSDH said it would be monitoring 26 Oklahomans that were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship. The ship docked outside of San Francisco recently with at least 21 confirmed cases among the 3,500 passengers and crew.

“On the surface at this time, we are preparing ourselves the best we can,” Miami School Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said Wednesday. “We hope not to close, but I would be lying to you if I said we aren’t having those conversations. We are working through all that and trying to figure what kids have Internet service at home.”

“I get multiple updates per day from health professionals, the OSDH, Integris Miami, the CDC and the state education department. We are staying up to date, but as we progress in time we are trying to educate our families more. And our custodial staff is working very hard disinfecting all the key areas — doorknobs, desktops, and water fountains. We are being as precautionary as we can to hopefully prevent it and comfort people a little bit.

Hogan said with spring break this next week, it is a little concerning because people are going to travel and with that comes the possibility of being exposed. The worst case scenario would be having to quarantine students or staff.

“With all those things, our students and staff’s safety is our top priority," Hogan said. "Should the time come that we determine closing is for the best then we will do our best to continue educating our children.

We are also posting updates on our Facebook page, if parents would like to see those."

Fairland Schools Superintendent Mark Alexander said “We are taking every precaution that we can, just like we do during regular flu season, to disinfect the buildings and teach our kids good handwashing hygiene. We try to teach it and model it. We have disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer everywhere.

“A lot of this is a personal thing. Wash your hands; don’t come to school with a fever - the kinds of things we normally stress this time of year.

“If we have to close down we do have a way to give classroom instructions online, except for our youngest students. But it wouldn’t be like being with the teacher in the classroom. However, we don’t have any plans for closing right now,” Alexander said.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is being proactive rather than reactive with the outbreak, according to a campus-wide e-mail sent by Amy Ishmael, Vice President for Student Affairs/Enrollment Management.

“NEO has established a response group that is meeting to monitor guidance and formulate response plans in care there is an outbreak,” she said.

Ishmael urges students who are planning to travel outside the US over spring break to contact the Office of Student Affairs, and international students are urged to contact Elizabeth Flees for guidance.

“Spring break is next week (starting March 16). Ishmael is leading a task force here to ensure that we have up-to-date procedures and can respond quickly. We are also setting up a self-reporting system for supposed illness primarily through our housing department to ensure we can rapidly respond in the event of illness,” said Jordan Adams, Coordinator of Public Information and Marketing at NEO.

“For our international students, we are working with our coordinator to ensure we know where each student plans to spend spring break.

“While we don’t have any plans of closing or going all online right now, with OU and OSU considering closure I am certain that Dr. Stafford is having these discussions with our response task force,” Adams said Wednesday.

It’s expected that the OSDH will soon have the capability to test for COVID-19 at the agency’s laboratory, currently the only laboratory in the state approved by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct testing.

Having the capability to test in state will reduce the amount of time it takes to receive test results for a person under investigation for COVID-19. A positive test result will be forwarded to the CDC for confirmation.

For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for a few especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe and could turn into a deadly pneumonia.

More than 4,300 people have died worldwide and more than 121,000 people have been infected.

People with a mild form of the illness recover in about two weeks, but those with more severe symptoms could be looking at three to six weeks recovery time.

“At Buffalo Run Casino & Resort plans are being implemented when it comes to helping avoid the spread of coronavirus. More hand sanitizers are being placed in casino public areas,” said Ryan Stewart, the casino’s director of marketing.

“The housekeeping team is disinfecting the slot chairs and machines around the clock, and at our table games a bottle of hand sanitizer will be available for use by employees and guests. Also, table games, casino bars, and other public areas are being disinfected/wiped down every 20 to 30 minutes.

“Our human resources director has put out a memo to team members on the steps to follow to reduce the transmission of communicable diseases in the workplace,” Stewart said.

Caused by a virus called SARS-CoV 2, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first identified in China in December 2019 and has infected thousands of people around the world. While this is a new coronavirus, it is not the only one. First identified in the 1960’s, they are associated with the common cold.

The symptoms may be difficult to pinpoint because they present like other coronaviruses. People with confirmed cases have had mild-to-severe respiratory illness with cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, headache, and fever. It may take up to two weeks after exposure for symptoms to occur.

Because there is no vaccine or treatment yet, exposure prevention and avoidance are your best defenses. Things you should practice every day to help prevent the spread of viruses include washing your hands often and well (especially after coughing or sneezing or having any contact with someone who is coughing or sneezing).

Using soap and running water to scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds and then rinsing and drying your hands well. Using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 70% alcohol when soap and water aren’t available.

Keeping your hands away from your face.

Avoiding rubbing your eyes or putting your hands to your mouth until you've washed them.

Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, throwing used tissues away immediately, and washing your hands afterwards (respiratory etiquette).

Disinfecting often-touched surfaces like door handles, light switches and countertops often.

Facemasks won’t prevent the spread of COVID-19 so only patients with confirmed cases and healthcare workers caring for them should wear masks. Those buying them when it’s not necessary could create shortages for healthcare professionals at critical moments.

Despite older citizens being the most vulnerable, younger, healthy people also need to take precautions to prevent the spread.

Supplies you may want to keep on hand include soap (hand and laundry), hand sanitizer, Echinacea (also known as the American coneflower), zinc, other meds to combat flu symptoms, disinfectant wipes, facemasks, gloves, Kleenex, bleach, Lysol, and vitamin C.

“We have a few hand sanitizers left and we have internal discussions going on as to whether or not we can compound it once we run out, so we may be doing that. We do compound medications where we can make special formulations for people that can’t get something that’s usually commercially available. If we can get the ingredients we may be able to make some,” said Osborn Drugs pharmacist Rusty Adams.

“We have plenty of bleach, Lysol spray, Kleenex, laundry soap, paper towels, toilet paper, and stuff like that. The only things we are really running short on right now are hand sanitizers.

“Make sure you are washing your hands and using hand sanitizer when you can. If you feel like you have come into contact with someone with coronavirus, you should call your doctor and stay at home. If you have a fever then don’t go to work or school or church, anywhere with large gatherings of people. You can do as much to protect yourself as well as the community if you just stay home if you aren’t feeling well,” Adams said.

For more information, the OSDH has launched a call center for concerns or questions regarding the coronavirus at 877-215-8336.