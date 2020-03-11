Amanda Daniels, a third-grade teacher at Hoover Elementary School, walked away with the Bartlesville Public School District’s coveted Teacher of the Year award late last month.

She said she was “overwhelmed with emotion” when she was announced as the grand winner.

“In my mind, I kept thinking this can’t be real. It was such a humbling experience, and I will do my best to represent and make Bartlesville proud at the state level,” Daniels said.

She will go on to compete in the state Teacher of the Year program later this year.

After being named Bartlesville Teacher of the Year, Daniels received a $2,500 cash award from the Schmoldt Foundation for Education and two round-trip tickets to anywhere in the country from Spears Travel.

She is planning to take a special vacation with her daughter, Emily, who is choosing the destination.

“This is something that I have always wanted to do but knew I would have to wait until later in life due to the cost. I have a feeling we will be spending a week in the sand and sun,” Daniels said.

She credits several teachers and professors who were influential in her decision to become an educator.

“I still remember walking into the classroom of my first-grade teacher, Mrs. Baugh, and she was always smiling and ready to teach us,” Daniels said.

In her class, Daniels remembers writing numbers to 1,000, and the first boy and girl who finished this received a kite from Baugh.

“I didn’t receive a kite; however, I did get marks on my report card for talking too much in class. Just a few decades later, I was blessed to teach with her. She taught sixth grade at Talihina while I taught first grade,” she said.

Meanwhile, her sixth-grade teacher, Mr. Adams, instilled in her the value of reading aloud regardless of age. Mr. Boren, her elementary coach and seventh- and eighth-grade teacher, always pushed her to succeed, she said.

“He showed me how to teach with compassion regardless of the student and to always remember someone is looking up to you. My Ag teacher, Mr. Rose, taught me that FFA is not just sows, cows, and plows but more about developing leadership skills and valuable life lessons,” she said.

Her undergraduate advisor James White at Oklahoma State University also played a big role in her life, she said.

“He taught me to push hard and never give up regardless of what life throws at you. He was diagnosed my senior year with a rare form of cancer. I remember like it was yesterday. I had a 7 a.m. class with him, and although he had a procedure the day before, he was in the class the next morning,” Daniels said.

“When it got to the point that he couldn’t walk, his amazing wife, Carol, would bring him in his wheelchair. It was then that I realized nothing could stand in the way of becoming successful. To this day, I think of him when my day is not going well and think if Dr. White could do it, so can I,” she said.

As a teacher today, she said she wants to make the same sort of impact.

When looking back at her educational career, one particular student success story stands out, she said. It was her first year teaching and she had a class of 20 pre-kindergarten students and two of her students were autistic.

“We will call one of them “Emma.” Emma was non-verbal and did not like to be hugged or give hugs. She preferred to stay to herself. My philosophy on students who learned differently than others is simple: they are more than capable of success. I just have to figure out how to reach them,” Daniels said.

Within a month, Emma came into class every day and hugged Daniels and her aide, she said.

“Her parents were in awe. They told me she had become so loving since being in my classroom and wanted to know what I did to get her to do it. I simply told them that I treat her just like everyone else. My expectations are the same for her. She will just achieve those expectations at different times than her classmates,” Daniels said.

Daniels was then inspired to study more about autism so she could be more beneficial to her students. She eventually submitted a session proposal titled “Breaking the Glass Box on Autism” to Frog Street Press Curriculum Co. and presented her piece at a national conference in both San Antonio and Grapevine, Texas.

“For Emma, it was not a curriculum that she needed in the beginning, rather the need to feel safe and secure,” she said.