A reception for family and friends of Lila Faye Acker, 78, of Ada, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, March 13, at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club in Ada.

Mrs. Acker passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home following a vigilant battle with cancer.

She was born along with her twin, Letha, on May 2, 1941, in Stratford to Hollis and Lillie Lorene Ford.

In 1959, she graduated from Shawnee High School and attended East Central University, Ada. She later received her Bachelor of Science degree in math and history from Texas A & M Commerce and continued her education earning a master’s degree in Computer Science.

She married Charles Acker on Jan. 12, 1962. For many years, the Acker’s made their home in Greenville, Texas, where Lila taught math at Greenville High School. In 1981, Lila and Charles moved to Birmingham, Alabama. During her 15-year tenure as a professor at Samford University she established the computer science department. The couple returned to Ada in 1994.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Acker of Ada, a daughter, Kimberly Hext and her husband Greg, of Dallas, Texas; one grandson, Preston Hext, of Dallas, Texas; and other family and friends.

For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Acker’s honor consider a contribution to the Charles and Lila Acker Computer Science or Math Scholarships at East Central University in Ada.