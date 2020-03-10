A deadly crash near Moore High School spurred a widespread mental health response and drew the state’s new Crisis Response Team to the school grounds.

A speeding truck, with an alleged drunken driver at the wheel, hopped a curb and struck a group of runners from the school track team on Feb. 3.

One student was killed at the scene. Two more would die in the following days and weeks.

Between 150 and 200 students witnessed the horrifying crash, school officials estimated.

“I knew within five minutes of being at the scene that we needed mental health workers,” said Michelle McNear, an assistant superintendent of Moore Public Schools. “I knew we needed mental health workers because we had kids who had just seen the worst thing of their lives. We had teachers who had just seen the most traumatic experience of their lives.”

The school district called all 11 members of its mental health team to Moore High School, but the need for support was overwhelming. With at least 100 personally affected students to contact and even more impacted, the district needed additional counselors equipped to handle student trauma.

That evening, Moore administrators heard from the Oklahoma State Department of Education: A new Crisis Response Team had been formed and they offered to help.

Moore accepted and a group of licensed mental health professionals arrived the next day.

The crash in Moore — which killed Kolby Krum, 18; Rachel Freeman, 17; and Yuridia Martinez, 16 — would become the most high-profile tragedy to which the state’s Crisis Response Team would deploy.

The team, as it’s currently constructed, formed in January after school psychologists Trisha Goga and Erika Olinger were hired with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Others from the 25-member Crisis Response Team have been operating since March 2019 from the Office of Student Services.

With Moore officials leading the effort, the state’s trauma team helped give one-on-one counseling and “mental health triage,” which gauges the levels of students’ psychological distress.

Members of the crisis team told The Oklahoman they take on any task necessary, whatever a school sees fit. Goga said she’s offered to substitute in classrooms or take over lunch duty to give grieving teachers a break.

“The school staff, sometimes, I feel like they put the students first, which we’re all going to do,” Goga said. “But you have to also think about yourself and your own emotional response because we don’t want them to get to a place where they burn out.”

In their first month on the job, Goga and Olinger were called to five school crises, involving the deaths of faculty, students or key community members.

Moore’s crisis made the most headlines, but not all school tragedies are the same, said Beth Whittle, a member of the response team and the director of counseling for the state Department of Education.

“When we think about crisis response for districts, our minds typically go towards these large-scale events,” Whittle said. “But a crisis can be as small as the class pet dying. So then, you have 30 students who are hit in the face with what is (effectively) grief and bereavement.”

Goga and Olinger are trained in the National Association of School Psychologists’ school crisis curriculum. Few people in Oklahoma have received this training and even fewer are certified to train others in school-crisis techniques, they said.

They were hired with the federal grant to build a crisis response framework tailored to the needs, risks and challenges unique to Oklahoma schools.

Although other crisis models exist, responding to a school takes a different approach, Olinger said.

“If there’s a tragedy at a mall and a tornado hits a mall, then people go where they need to go,” Olinger said. “But kids and staff come back (to school), and they come back the next day and the next year, and sometimes we have them for 12 years or our staff for 20 years. So it’s longevity in recovery and caring for them long past the crisis.”

Whittle said the team’s three-year goal is to complete a comprehensive school-based mental health plan. The framework would apply to schools of any size for a variety of crises and challenges. It would be available to all districts in the state, if they choose to implement it.

“It’s really about having a well-balanced meal instead of just a few things pieced together,” Whittle said. When they’re not responding to a school tragedy, Goga and Olinger offer vulnerability assessments for future crises, evaluate mental health needs at schools and can train districts to make their own crisis response plans.

Yet the team said many Oklahoma school districts don’t know they exist, likely because their services are so new in the state.

The Crisis Response Team comes to schools only when requested, meaning districts must know of the team to ask for their help. Although they contact schools to offer assistance, the team only comes when a district explicitly invites them.

As more districts become familiar with their services, the trauma team could level the field for schools that have few mental health resources, state schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said.

Creation of the team is another signal of the state education department’s increased emphasis on students’ psychological wellness. Hofmeister said the department has raised mental health and behavior issues to the same level of importance as academic success.