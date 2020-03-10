Perry Wayne McAlister passed from this life to the next Friday, March 6, 2020.

Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Ensey (Stanfill) McAlister.

Perry was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Oklahoma City.

He is survived by son Jeremy, grandchildren Marrissa, Aidan and Karley, great-grandchildren Wyatt and Paislie, brother Randy and Jann McAlister, sister Lisa (McAlister) and her husband John Sternweis. Perry is also survived and loved by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, Aunt Lila and Uncle Phil Hoover.

Perry had a quick smile, an infectious laugh and always loved a good joke. Family gatherings, cook outs, fireworks or riding his beloved yellow trike were always special times for him. Perry couldn’t carry a tune, but it didn’t stop him from early morning phone calls with an enthusiastic rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Perry took great pride in his service and commitment to the SOGNA organization. He provided guidance and sponsored numerous individuals seeking a road to recovery. He touched a great many lives and had a positive impact on everyone he shared time with.

Perry had a love of country and a deep appreciation of the service of all American military members. He didn’t display the flag on just holidays but every day and was quick to shake a veteran’s hand and thank them for their service. He took great pride that the majority of his family members served in the armed forces.

Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 44909 Highway US-3, Shawnee.

Chapel services will be Thursday, March 12, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, we recommend donations to SOGNA, 122 N. Broadway, Shawnee, OK 74801.