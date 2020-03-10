BRANSON, Mo. - Oklahoma’s Ketchum High School duo of Parker Still and Austin Chandler brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 18 pounds even to win the 2020 FLW High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing Lake Table Rock Lake Open.

The top six teams on Table Rock Lake that advanced to the 2020 High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing National Championship were:

1st: Ketchum High School, Ketchum, Okla. – Parker Still and Austin Chandler, five bass, 18-0

2nd: Kick-Back Bass Club – Garret Torres, Overland Park, Kan., and Sam Myers, Shawnee, Kan., five bass, 16-9

3rd: Timberland High School, Wentzville, Mo. – Sam Webert and Kyle Hopping, five bass, 16-7

4th: Ketchum High School, Ketchum, Okla. – Tyler Lake and Jesse Woodward, five bass, 15-3

5th: Carthage High School, Carthage, Mo. – Colson Brust and Tristan Beck, five bass, 14-2

6th: Camdenton High School, Camdenton, Mo. – Reece Waters and Caden Kowal, five bass, 13-2

Complete results from the event can be found at FLWFishing.com.

A field of 61 teams competed in the no-entry fee tournament, which launched from the Table Rock State Park Marina.

The 2020 FLW High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing Table Rock Lake Open was a free, two-person (team) event for students in grades 7-12 and open to any FLW and Student Angler Federation-affiliated high school club.

The top 10 percent of teams at each Open event along with the TBF High School Fishing state championships will advance to the 2020 High School Fishing National Championship on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The High School Fishing national champions will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship to the school of their choice.

In addition to the High School Fishing National Championship, all High School Fishing anglers nationwide automatically qualify for the world’s largest open high school bass tournament, the 2020 High School Fishing World Finals, held in conjunction with the National Championship.

More than $2.8 million in scholarships and prizes were offered at the 2019 World Finals.

About FLW

FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money across five tournament circuits.

Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, FLW and its partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Zimbabwe.

FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW” television show while Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros.