Navy veteran Sharon Lynn Reese wants to enhance the quality of life for veterans and service members by connecting them to community partners.

She established the nonprofit Veterans Connection Organization, 6105 SE Nowata Road, Suite 107, which opened its doors in January.

Reese, a 1980 College High graduate, enlisted in the Navy in 1984 for a 20-year stint. Now disabled with partial deafness in one ear, as well as knee and back injuries, she worked with the Veterans Administration hospital in Oklahoma City assisting the homeless and mentally ill before moving back to Bartlesville.

Reese said she has helped about 45 people in the 45- to 50-year-old age range. About 80% have needed assistance with disability claims, while others have needed HUD house voucher assistance.

The Veterans Connection Organization helps people if they don’t have all their military records.

“Bring any military records you have, and we will assist you with locating and retrieving the necessary military documents,” Reese said. “Bring all your VA papers every time you visit. Also, please bring your military separation papers, such as a DD-214.”

During the first visit, veterans are asked about their military service.

“You will also be asked about the tasks performed during military service. We will assist you with ordering military records and provide information about the VA claims process. Any necessary forms will be created and submitted on your behalf,” Reese said.

“At your initial visit, you will be advised where and how to obtain evidence to assist with your claim. When any of that evidence becomes available, return to us for more discussion and further instructions.”

The nonprofit never charges for its services. The all-volunteer organization receives no state or federal funding but functions on private donations and grants.

Veterans Connection Organization is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays by appointment only.

For more information, call 918-376-0022.