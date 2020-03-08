Oklahoma State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics will be under new leadership beginning May 1, someone who’s already familiar to faculty and students.

Cheryl DeVuyst is excited about the future of the department’s development within the Ferguson College of Agriculture at OSU.

“Working with students and helping them reach their potential is very rewarding,” said DeVuyst, who currently serves as a professor in OSU’s department of agricultural economics. “The department has offered me the opportunity to build on my agricultural roots and work with cattle producers, agricultural education instructors and youth throughout the state.

“Extending the research conducted at OSU to agriculturalists throughout the state has been challenging and exciting, and I’m honored to lead a group of outstanding faculty as we continue to not only impact students and Oklahoma producers, but also the world food and fiber industries,” she said.

Thomas G. Coon, vice president for agricultural programs at OSU, said DeVuyst was an obvious choice to direct the department given her experience and leadership skills. DeVuyst will oversee a total of about 500 undergraduate and graduate students pursuing agriculturally related fields of study.

DeVuyst began her career at OSU as assistant dean and subsequently accepted a position with the OSU Provost. The Department of Agricultural Economics welcomed her back several years ago.

Coon also thanked Dr. Ray Schatzer for serving as interim head of the department during the process.

“The department is in a strong position, with a faculty that is committed to all three pillars of our land grant mission – instruction, research and extension – and dedicated to serving the needs of Oklahoma agriculture,” Coon said.

