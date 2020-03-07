SAND SPRINGS — Brylin Janda hurled five innings of three-hit ball as Shawnee knocked off Charles Page 9-1 Friday.

Janda allowed one run, struck out eight and walked two.

Reliever Tanner Bare struck out the side in the sixth and allowed one hit.

Austin Gonzalez opened the scoring in the first inning on a RBI single on an 0-2 count.

SHS tallied three more runs in the second. After an error provided one run, Krew Taylor had a 2-run single, also on a 0-2 count.

The Wolves posted another 3-run inning in the sixth. The first run came off a passed ball before Bauer Brittan stroked a 2-run single.

Shawnee outhit the hosts 11-4 as Scout Cawvey and Brittan doubled. Cawvey, Gonzalez and Brittan accounted for two hits apiece.

Kiby Mitchell of Shawnee went 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.

Shawnee (3-0) will travel to Victory Christian Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.