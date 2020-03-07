Good morning, Shawnee! March has blown into town with a billowy gust! Let's hope that spring stays around, as there are flowers starting to pop up around town. I'd hate for them to freeze again, but you never know what the Oklahoma weather will bring us next.

Here at the Shawnee Senior Center and the Community Center we have a full March calendar of events and programs. We hope that you can stop by for a visit in person at either location to see for yourself. The Community Center is located at 804 S. Park and is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Senior Center can be found at 401 N. Bell and is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Read on to learn more about us and our fun activities.

Last Thursday at the Senior Center we celebrated March birthdays all day with snacks and birthday cake. We do this each month, honoring anyone with a birthday during that month. Birthday posters for each month are available to sign and record specific birthdates so we can celebrate for years to come.

A new Open Discussion Group is now meeting at the Community Center, led by Shirley Gregory. It meets on Mondays at 12:30 p.m. and is called “Things You May Not Know about Jesus.” Anyone aged 55+ is welcome to join in on these conversations. Bill Haley’s Bible History Group continues to meet at the Community Center on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

The Senior Center is now offering a new Chair Fitness class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. All exercise moves are designed to be able to be done while sitting in a chair. This fun and basic class is taught by Angie Kelly, one of our nationally certified instructors. Join us for gentle movements and ease into increasing your activity level.

Do you know how to crochet? Sue Smith teaches the Golden Chain Crochet Class each Thursday 1:00-2:30 p.m. at the Senior Center. Here you will find others who enjoy crocheting and gaining tips on making lovely items of all kinds. Come give it a try!

Bingo is offered at both locations. Project Heart hosts Bingo at the Community Center each Friday at 10:30 a.m. Bingo is also played at the Senior Center on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month, at 1:00 p.m. The first Bingo card is free, and after that are just 25 cents each, or 4 for a dollar! Feel free to join us for Bingo and be sure to bring a friend!

Remember that any weekday individuals aged 55+ can walk or shoot hoops in the Municipal Auditorium as long at it isn’t reserved for a group or Pickleball. You could also come check out Pickleball for free on Tuesdays 9:00-11:00 a.m. Be sure to enter through the Senior Center doors so our staff can check you into the center. Our free fitness class are offered at both locations and provide a wide variety of class types. The fitness class are partially funded through the Title III Older Americans Act Grant from COEDD (Central Oklahoma Economic Development District).

These are just a few of the fun happenings for individuals aged 55+, and everything is found on our calendar each month. We print up copies which can be picked up at either center, or you can also find a link to our online calendar at www.shawneeok.org under Parks and Recreation, then Senior Programming. If you have any questions be sure to contact us at 405-878-1528 or email me at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

Be watching for a Shawnee senior programming survey coming out soon. This will help us with our future planning. As the Shawnee Senior Center continues to grow, we are moving our records to digital format. You may already know, but the Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department uses a recreation facility management software which assists us in recording patron attendance at all our facilities, thus enhancing our ability to collect aggregate data for reports and grant requests, as well as increasing security. We only use this information for our records, and individual data is never shared with any outside organization.

Thanks for reading this edition of our article, and be sure to tune in to hear more about Shawnee Senior Happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show aired each Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF 1040 AM/100.9 FM.

As always, we look forward to seeing YOU at one of our CENTERS!