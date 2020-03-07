MIAMI — Induction ceremonies for the third class of the Miami Athletics Hall of Fame — Todd Berry and Sarah (Singer) åHarms — will highlight the Miami High School all-school reunion planned for Saturday, March 7.

They will be honored during an 11:30 a.m. luncheon in the Coleman Theatre Ballroom.

The reunion, first held in 2016 as part of Miami’s 125th anniversary celebration, also will be held in the Coleman Ballroom, running from 2 to 4 p.m.

Harms, who graduated from MHS in 1995, and Berry, a 1979 MHS grad, join Steve Owens, Millie George-Gilion, Tinker Owens and Matt Monger in the hall.

“The reunion continues to catch on,” said Visit Miami OK executive director Amanda Davis. “We started out (the city) having it in conjunction with the 125th anniversary. The Goodrich group approached us about doing a combined reunion, which was a huge success. We started getting feedback from the people that attended.”

Harms capped off her Lady Wardog athletic career in 1996 when she was named the Oklahoma Female Athlete of the Year.

She earned all-state honors in softball and was an all-state alternate in basketball.

Harms also was a three-time state qualifier in tennis for the Lady Wardogs.

On the academic side, she was co-valedictorian of the MHS Class of 1996 with a 4.0 grade point average.

She played basketball at Missouri State University, where she was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team in 1996 and played on the Lady Bears’ NCAA Tournament-qualifying teams in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

After 15 years in coaching, she currently is a math teacher at Norris High School in Firth, Nebraska.

Berry has been executive director of the American Football Coaches Association since 2016.

He played football and was a three-time state qualifier in track.

Berry was an Oklahoma Coaches Association all-stater and earned all-conference honors in 1978.

He played quarterback at the University of Tulsa before an injury derailed his career.

That’s when Berry went into coaching and wound up in the profession for more than 30 years. He was head coach at Illinois State, Army and Louisiana-Monroe.

Berry was twice honored as an AFCA regional coach of the year then was named to the organization’s board of directors in 2001.

“The thing about the reunion honestly is not about a lot of people from Miami. It’s a lot of people from out of town,” Amanda Davis said. “What we do in our mission is to bring those people from outside in. We’ve just determined over the years that it’s worth the time and effort for us.

Davis said there are several classes who are planning their reunions around the weekend.

“It’s putting people in (motel) rooms. It’s people coming back to town and spending money. Those are new dollars. That’s what we do; that’s what our focus is,” she said.