Barnsdall High School’s softball team began to show a little more offensive “oomph” during tournament play Friday.

Hominy tore out to a 6-2 lead and went on to down the Lady Panthers, 10-3, in the first game.

Kyndal LeFlore lashed a double and a single, and drove in one run, to fuel Barnsdall’s six-hit attack.

Riley Hopkins and Haley Tarwater also each drove home a run.

Hannah Hatfield, Hopkins, Tarwater and Lexi Patrick contributed one single apiece.

In their second game of the day, the Lady Panthers (0-5) fell to Blackwell, 13-2.

Jaydon Mackey and Hopkins each blasted two hits; Mackey and LeFlore delivered a double apiece.

LeFlore and Hopkins also each drove in a run.