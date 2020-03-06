OKLAHOMA CITY – Prague’s girls kept their season rolling while Prague’s boys were eliminated Thursday at a Class 3A area tournament.

Girls

Prague 58, Crooked Oak 36

After being down 8-6 after one quarter, Prague had few problems in knocking Crooked Oak from the postseason ranks.

The Lady Red Devils, ranked 11th, led 22-14 by halftime and 42-23 entering the final eight minutes.

“We played awful the first quarter, but we picked it up after that,” said Prague coach Benny Burnett. “Just survive and advance.”

Prague (23-4) will take on Chandler at 1:30 today in another elimination game. Prague is 4-0 versus Chandler this season.

Burnett’s squad must win two games to advance to the state tournament.

Adisyn Auld of Prague led all scorers with 18 and teammate Taylor Hodges put in 17, including three field goals from beyond the 3-point line.

Prague hit 18-of-22 free throws for 81.8%.

Auld was 10-of-11 and Hodges went 4-of-4.

Prague received scoring from nine players.

Boys

Riverside 54, Prague 51

Riverside jumped out to a 23-9 cushion after one quarter and held on after Prague took a one-point lead at one second-half juncture.

With under a minute remaining, the Red Devils were down by one point when Colby Smith was tied up and Riverside took possession. A Riverside player was then fouled and hit two free throws to make it 54-51.

“We had time to get a shot but we had a miscommunication and turned the ball over,” said Prague coach Nate Greer.

Riverside drained nine 3-point field goals, five of which came in the opening quarter.

Prague collected six 3-pointers, including two by Nate Lester, the team’s leading scorer with 14. Trip Davis chalked up 13 points, including a team-high three treys. Trevor McGinnis finished with 11 points.

“We just weren’t at game speed early. We finally realized we had to fly around,” said Greer. “Our kids never quit. They’ve done that all year. We played four freshmen and two sophomores tonight. We’re so proud of these guys.”

Prague concluded the season at 18-10.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.