WASHINGTON — Tecumseh girls’ coach Eldon Gentry II couldn’t hide his future optimism, even after a 76-42 Class 4A area tournament loss to McGuinness Thursday afternoon.

“This was the first time Tecumseh’s girls made an area tournament since 2007,” Gentry said. “Our youth kind of showed in a big area tournament game and McGuinness is really good.”

Tecumseh, in finishing the season at 16-12, had a woeful field-goal shooting experience at 14-of-40 for 30%. The Lady Savages missed all 11 of their 3-point efforts.

Freshman Kenzli Warden led Tecumseh’s scoring with 12. Junior Katelyn LaFrance posted nine points and sophomore Schantel Evans had eight.

McGuinness knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range.

Tecumseh did connect on 18-of-25 free throws for 72%. Warden hit 8-of-11 charities.

“Next year, we will have five returning starters, instead of two,” said Gentry. “We are already excited about that. I am really proud of these girls.”

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.