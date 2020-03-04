The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Feb. 27

• Anthony Sage England, 23, on charges of intoxication.

• Ashley Gayle Highsmith, 33, on charges of obstructing an officer.

Feb. 28

• Jimmy Wayne Eutsler, 32, on charges of shoplifting.

• Omar Vicente Marano Jr., 41, on charges of possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended, cancelled or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle.

• Shaun David Owens, 39, on charges of domestic abuse.

• Tyler Blaze Privitt, 28, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Justin Lynn Swalley, 39, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to give law enforcement change of address.

• Taylor Eugene Watt, 29, on charges of burglary-forced entry residence.

Feb. 29

• John George Eutsler, 41, on charges of improper turn, possession of controlled dangerous substance, paraphernalia and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Blake Andrew Hardesty, 28, on charges of DUI-alcohol and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Geneva Stephanie Marie, 44, on charges of failure to yield, paraphernalia, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

• Robert Michael Castro, 30, on charges of fugitive from justice.

• Chante Latrice Tuttle, 26, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

March 1

• Jayme Sheree Reed, 43, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification and defective equipment on vehicle.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 28

• Troy James Cooley, 29, on charges of all other larceny.

• Adam Jordan Wood, 31, on charges of DUI-alcohol and failure to signal intent to turn or stop.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Feb. 28

•Charles Dean Dipman, 48, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.