Kyle Rosebure of BancFirst Insurance Services (left) presented certificates and cash awards to Shawnee High School Art Award winners Tuesday, March 3.

Pictured from left to right with Rosebure are SHS Art Teacher Eja Collier, Third Place Winner Aislynn Rose, First Place Winner Grace Wiewel, and Assistant Superintendent Brent Houston.

Isabel West, the second place winner in the SHS Art Awards, was unable to be present to receive her award for her colored pencil drawing.