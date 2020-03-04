Charles (Chuck) Edwin Bryant, 76, passed from this life Feb. 17, 2020, at this home in Enid.

Charles (Chuck) Edwin Bryant, 76, was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Seminole. Chuck passed from this life Feb. 17, 2020, at this home in Enid.

In 1971, Chuck married Glenna McGuire in Las Vegas, Nevada, and had two children, Chris and Jamie Bryant.

He accepted Christ in 1976 at Oklahoma Avenue Baptist Church.

Chuck was a very talented artist creating charcoal portraits of family and friends and making the piece of work dedicated to Otto Krausse displayed at the Shawnee Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. In addition, he worked at Larry Black Sporting Goods where he developed and designed in their screen-printing operation.

Chuck served in the Army in Korea.

He is preceded in death by parents Nova and Mildred Bryant, brother, Jim Bryant and nephew Brent Bryant.

He is survived by son Chris Bryant, daughter Jamie Bryant, granddaughter Olivia Belcher, numerous nephews and nieces in Oklahoma and Texas, and Glenna Parker.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m., March 6, at Blackburn Baptist Church with Gerald Nowlin officiating.

A special thank you to Teresa Hobbs for all the care she gave Chuck during his illness and Carter Hospice.