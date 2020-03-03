TULSA – Tanner Bare clubbed two home runs while Carson Payne and Bauer Brittan had strong pitching efforts Monday as the Shawnee Wolves launched the 2020 baseball season with a doubleheader sweep of the Tulsa Memorial Chargers, 22-1 and 11-1.

SHAWNEE 22, TULSA MEMORIAL 1 (5 innings, Game 1)

Bare hit both of his homers in the opener as he finished 3-for-3 from the plate with six runs batted in as he also doubled once as well.

Payne allowed the one earned run off one hit with five strikeouts and two walks in working all three innings.

The Wolves compiled 16 hits as Brittan also went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, three runs scored and a walk.

Three other Shawnee players – Scout Cawvey, Austin Gonzales and Jeret Johnson - each finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Cawvey scored three runs, Gonzales doubled once, scored twice and drew a walk and Johnson scored a run and walked once.

Koby Mitchell contributed to the Wolfpack attack by going 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Danial Campbell was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, one run scored and a walk and Payne ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk.

SHAWNEE 11, TULSA MEMORIAL 1 (5 innings, Game 2)

Brittan surrendered the one earned run off one hit with 11 strikeouts and only one walk in pitching all five innings.

Gonzales, Mitchell and Krew Taylor each went 2-for-3 offensively. Gonzales knocked in a run and scored twice and Mitchell picked up one RBI and scored once and Taylor scored three times and drew a pair of walks as the Wolves pounded out nine hits.

Cawvey (1-for-2) and Bare (1-for-3) each drove in a run and Johnson knocked in three runs.

