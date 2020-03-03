McLOUD — Coach Chance Griffin’s McLoud squad had little trouble in its 2020 slow-pitch season opener, squashing Little Axe 16-0. The game was stopped on the run rule.

Lexie Boyer led McLoud’s hitting show with a 3-of-3 outing which included an inside-the-park home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning..

McLoud tallied 13 runs in the first, then added three more runs in the second.

Callie Cardin clubbed a bases-loaded home run and a single in three plate appearances. Makayna Higdon went 3-of-3, including a double.

Senior Jessie Wooten ripped a solo home run.

McLoud finished with 12 hits.

The Lady Redskins will be home Thursday against Wellston, then entertain Stonewall and Davenport beginning at 3:30 Friday. McLoud will be idle Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.