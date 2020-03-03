TECUMSEH — First-year Tecumseh head coach Roger Mize ran his record to 2-0 Tuesday as the Savages blistered Bristow 11-3.

Bristow’s only lead came at 1-0 in the first inning. Tecumseh scored in each of the next five innings, including a 3-spot in the third and a 4-spot in the fifth.

Tecumseh starter Gage Boatman, who went the first 4 2/3 innings, permitted three runs (two earned), fanned nine and walked five.

Reliever Colby Trammell, who went the final 2 1/3 innings, didn’t surrender a hit, whiffed five and walked two.

Jaxon Meyers and Tyler Thompson provided two singles apiece for Tecumseh with Thompson driving in two runs.

Kane Ainesworth and Boatman doubled. Leadoff hitter Carson Fletcher drove in three runs.

The eight-run difference could have been much higher as Tecumseh stranded 14 runners in six innings.

Tecumseh defeated Bristow 14-2 Monday.

Tecumseh will play host to Noble at 5 p.m.today, then travel to Harrah Saturday for a noon game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.