Southern Fried Potatoes

Maybe it’s because I’m just a simple guy, but, to me anyway, it seems like the best things in life are simple things. Now don’t get me wrong, I have experienced several bucket list things in my life, but when it really comes right down to it, the simple things seem to be the most enjoyable for me.

Some of my fondest memories in life were making that weekly Sunday drive to my grandparents’ home for Sunday dinner as a child. As soon as Sunday school would let out, the family would jump in the car head toward west of Welch pass the Clear Creek Ranch toward Neal’s store, then turn south on the gravel road to Centralia.

When I was a child, the Clear Creek Ranch had a barn next to the highway with a painted picture of a Brangus bull’s head, and the inscription “Clear Creek Ranch, Birthplace of the Brangus.” Yes the Brangus cattle breed was developed on this ranch back during the 1940’s or 50’s? What many people don’t know is, one of their prize bulls was also a movie star. When the movie “Giant” was made in the mid 1950’s, a bull named “King Tut” was used as a prop in the movie. If you have ever seen this great movie, there is a scene where a black bull is being shown. That bull was brought from Oklahoma to Texas to be used in that movie scene. The bull became quite a local celebrity.

The Sunday dinners we experience at my grandmother’s home were always plentiful, but never fancy. Most of the time the main course would consist of fried chicken, fried Guinea, or oven fried round steak. Grandma would work all summer trimming corn off the cob and freezing it, and I remember very few Sunday dinners that she didn’t serve that as well. She would make mashed potatoes quite often for Sunday dinner, but I remember her making some of the best fried potatoes I ever ate.

To me, fried potatoes are a great example of “Simple things being the best things in life.” When I was growing up, fried potatoes were a staple on the dinner table. You don’t see that much anymore and I would be willing to bet that most Millennials have never had a fried potato that didn’t come out of a bag of frozen pre-cut potatoes. Although these potatoes serve their purpose, there is absolutely no comparison to fried potatoes prepared like our grandmother’s prepared them. Yes, it takes a little more time and effort, but what in life that’s worth anything doesn’t? So today, I reposting this fried potato recipe for the younger generation to prepare for their family, as chances are, they have never experienced, or maybe never have heard of actual “Fried Potatoes.”

Southern Fried Potatoes

Ingredients

About 1/2 cup of bacon drippings, cooking oil, butter, or any combination

2 pounds of red potatoes diced (peeled or un-peeled)

1/2 cup of finely chopped onion

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Add enough oil just to cover the bottom of a 10-inch skillet and heat over medium high. Add the potatoes and onion; season to taste with salt and pepper and toss to coat with oil. Cover skillet and steam cook for at least 10 minutes covered, before stirring. Remove cover, turn in sections, and continue cooking over medium, turning and stirring occasionally, until potatoes are browned as desired. Taste and adjust seasoning.