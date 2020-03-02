MIAMI – The Sunny Side Up Film Festival will take over the Coleman Theatre starting March 20.

The SSUFF is an international film festival full of family fun where you can experience a film festival competition at the Coleman on Route 66.

It is a competitive event for filmmakers and screenwriters, as well as songwriters, musicians, photographers and poets. The mission is to inspire and encourage bold artistic visions.

Film producer Rock Whitehead and his wife, actress screenwriter Brenda-Marie Whitehead, founded SSUFF in 2016.

Independent films will screen at the Coleman Friday, March 20, from 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Celebrities will participate in various Q&A sessions.

A Friday all-day pass is $10 and can be picked up at “will call” (inside the theater) after 3:30 p.m. on March 20.

A Saturday pass is $12 and can be picked up after 9:30 a.m. on March 21.

On Sunday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., independent films will screen and those on hand can meet celebrities and participate in various Q&A’s.

A special comedy show “45/50 minutes” will feature Sonya White at 6:30 p.m.

An awards show will be at approximately 7:20 p.m.

A Sunday Pass is $20 and can be picked up after 10 a.m. on March 22.

White is a national stand-up comedian, actress and impressionist, who is also hosting the awards show.

She combines southern charm with city-wise street smarts to create a show that won her appearances on “Star Search,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Southern Fried Chicks,” “Girls Behaving Badly,” the “Comedy Spotlight Road Trip” and the Comedy Arts Festival.

She was also nominated for Best Female Performer by “Campus Activities” Magazine, and has gone international as a featured comedian with Verizon’s “Fun & Games” app in 60 countries.

Also Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a filmmaker/screenwriter “Meet, Greet & Eat” at Buttered Bunns Café, 2123 North Main St., Miami. Everyone is responsible for his or her own orders.

And on Sunday from 8:30 p.m. to late there will be an “After Hang” after the awards show at Montana Mike's Steakhouse, 840 N. Main St.

“We are very excited about having this new event coming to Miami, something we’ve never had before,” said Coleman managing director Danny Dillon. “We have been receiving calls from people involved with the different productions that are flying in from all over the country. It’s something that I think will stir some excitement in Miami and the comedian they are bringing in is nationally known.

“It’s something like we’ve never had before.”

The festival will be the first event at the Coleman held following an upgrade of its sound system.

“Through our ‘90 for 90’ campaign, we have raised enough money to get new speakers and a soundboard — state-of-the-art — like all of the acts that come through ask for, which will provide better quality all around the theatre,” Dillon said. “And we are working on the lighting also and will complete that as soon as possible.”

In addition to the daily passes, three-day VIP passes are available for $35 and include all film screenings, Q&A's, White’s Comedy Show and the awards show.

They can be picked up anytime after 9:30 a.m. on March 20.

White's comedy show alone is $15.

All tickets/passes can also be purchased at the door on any day during the film fest, if available.

For more information, visit the Coleman at 103 N. Main St., Miami, call 918-540-2425, or go online at www.colemantheatre.org