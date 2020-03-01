A vast majority of taxpayers no longer itemize their deductions, but instead, use the standard deduction.

For those who currently itemize or those who might find they have enough to itemize after reading this article, here are some unknown expenses that may allow larger medical deductions.

The IRS has ruled that health-related testing, such as genotyping, qualify as medical care under IRC Sec. 213(d). However, the ancestry portion of the service does not qualify. The taxpayer must allocate the cost of the DNA collection kit and testing services between ancestry-related and health-related expenditures using a reasonable percentage. The health-related portion of the cost must then be allocated between medical care (such as testing at the laboratory) and nonmedical services or items (such as reports that provide general information on test results).

Other items may surprise you. For instance, the cost of acupuncture treatments qualifies as a medical expense. (Presumably, this also would include the cost of related herbs prescribed by an acupuncture therapist). Acne treatments and dyslexia language training also qualify.

A portion of fees paid to enter and reside in an assisted living center can qualify as deductible medical expenses. Since these fees can be big, they can easily push residents over the 7.5%-of-AGI deduction threshold.

For a complete list of expenses that may qualify as deductible medical expenses, go to www.irs.gov.