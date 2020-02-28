Central

Dolese: February 24. Elevation normal, water 42 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on cheese colored PowerBait around shorelines. Final stocking of the season was on 2/21/2020. Report submitted by Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation.

Northeast

Birch: February 21. Elevation above normal, water in the 40s. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around creek channels and points. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Copan: February 23. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 50s and clearing. Crappie fair on hair jigs, tube jigs, mini spoons, and small plastics in deep water around brush structure and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Ft. Gibson: February 24. Elevation above normal, water 46 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. Blue and channel catfish good on shad around main lake, points, and rocks. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and around channels. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: February 25. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around channels, in coves, flats, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hulah: February 23. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 50s and clearing. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, tube jigs, mini spoons, and plastics. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: February 24. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. above normal, water upper 30s. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Mostly juvenile paddlefish and occasional big fish. Snagging best during times of release. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, and worms along channels, flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, in coves, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: February 20. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: February 21. Elevation above normal, water 47 and clear. Water continues to remain at higher flow. Currently running at 4000 CFS around the clock. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: February 25. Water 38 and murky. Crappie slow on live bait and jigs. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.

Perry CCC: February 22. Elevation normal, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures around coves and dam. Floating PowerBait on bottom and red/silver rooster tail lures have been productive. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: February 22. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around brush structure and riprap. Striped bass hybrids slow on live shad around the main lake. Sooner power plant will not be generating for next 10 weeks due to maintenance, but will continue to circulate water through the discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: February 23. Elevation above normal, water murky. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and rogues around brush structure, creek channels, and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: February 25. Elevation above normal, water 45 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, and shrimp around channels, in coves, creek channels, discharge, flats, and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: February 21. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: February 24. Elevation 1/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water low 50s. Walleye slow on live bait in deep water. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs in deep water. Crappie fair on jigs around marina. Catfish slow on stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.

Southeast

Arbuckle: February 24. Elevation 1/3 ft. above normal, water very stained. Crappie slow on jigs below the dam. White bass being caught on spoons near the mid-lake drop-offs. Bass fishing slow on Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits and shaky head worms. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: February 24. Elevation above normal, water 42 and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait, squirmy worm, pheasant tail nymph, woolly buggers, and zebra midges along creek channels, river channel, below riffles, and around obstructions in current. PowerBait color of choice this week has been orange and rainbow with garlic scent. Fishermen using spinners reported doing well with black and yellow in-line spinnerbaits. Fishing has been best early in the mornings and late evening. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: February 21. Elevation above normal, water 48. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, PowerBait, and worms around coves. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: February 21. Elevation above normal, water turbid to murky. Crappie good on crickets, jigs, and shrimp in deeper water in coves, around docks, and main lake. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on goldfish, in-line spinnerbaits, plastics, small lures, and worms around points and standing timber. Blue catfish good on cut bait, shad, shrimp, and worms around main lake, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: February 21. Elevation above normal, water 47 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: February 20. Elevation normal, water 56 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad in coves, discharge, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait in coves, inlet, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: February 21. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on tube jigs and salmon eggs around creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: February 21. Elevation above normal, water 50. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, grubs, and plastics around brush structure, channels, flats, and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: February 21. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and spoons in coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait and worms around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: February 21. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on plastics, rogues, and spinnerbaits around river channel, river mouth, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, creek channels, inlet, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: February 21. Elevation above normal, water 51. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, flats, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: February 21. Elevation normal, water 50. Striped bass slow on flukes and live shad around flats, river channel, and river mouth. Striper that are being caught are being caught by dead sticking or live bait but no method has been proven consistent. Blue catfish fair around river channel and river mouth. Striper fishing has been slow the past few weeks. Blue cats are biting well on jug lines with fresh bait. Larger baits are producing larger blues. Look for depths around 45-55 ft. of water when setting juglines. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.

Wister: February 21. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around channels, in coves, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, and stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Waurika: February 25. Elevation normal, water high 40s to low 50s. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait around main lake and shorelines. Walleye and saugeye slow on crankbaits around the dam and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.