PIEDMONT – The Shawnee Lady Wolves saw their season come to an end Thursday night as the Guthrie Lady Bluejays secured a 41-36 decision in Class 5A regional play.

Arjewl Murillo tossed in 15 points and McKenna Gatson added 13 as 16th-ranked Guthrie advanced to Saturday’s regional finals and evened its season record at 11-11.

Aubrie Megehee tossed in 10 points, with eight coming in the second half (six in the third quarter), to lead 17th-ranked Shawnee which ended its season at 10-14.

Alesia Thomas and Esabelle Ramirez added nine points each in a losing effort for the Lady Wolves while Amaya Martinez and Kaitlyn Taylor knocked down one 3-pointer apiece.

Shawnee got to the foul line just twice as Ramirez was 1-of-2. Meanwhile, Guthrie was 15-of-22 in that department with Gatson canning 8-of-11 attempts.

The Lady Bluejays had a 13-12 edge after one quarter and then went on a 9-3 run in the second in building a 22-15 halftime advantage.

Guthrie won two of the three meetings between the two schools this season.

The game was the finale for the Lady Wolves’ only senior Alycia Edwards.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.