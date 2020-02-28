MIAMI – A date has been set for a pretrial hearing on the spring felony disposition docket in the case of alleged embezzlement by former Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce employee Brandy Smith.

After waiving her right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning, the pretrial hearing date was set for the spring felony docket on April 6 at 10 a.m. Smith is charged with embezzling over $100,000 from the MRCC. She has pled not guilty and has been out of jail on a $10,000 bond since turning herself in at the Ottawa County jail in early September. A tearful Smith was in court Friday morning with her attorney John Weedn.

The charges came about after Miami Mayor Rudy Schultz, also Chairman of the MRCC board, requested an investigation by the Miami Police Department after suspicious activity was discovered. The investigation led to District Attorney Kenny Wright finding probable cause to charge Smith with the crime.