Shawnee police are searching for two male suspects wanted for questioning in regard to a vehicle burglary that took place on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

According to information released on Wednesday, Feb. 26 by Cpl. Vivian Lozano, the two males were last seen leaving the area in a white four-door passenger car that is missing the rear bumper.

Lozano said for those with any information regarding the two males should contact Detective Beau Bohuslavicky at 405-878-1656.