Week of Feb. 26 to Mar. 3

Barnsdall Schools will not be having school this Friday, Feb. 28, as previously scheduled. There were too many school activities scheduled on that day, so a decision has been made to cancel school on Friday. This school day will not have to be made up, as there are enough days built into the school calendar, if needed. Please note, school will still be in session on Friday, Mar. 27.

The senior class is selling stadium blankets as a fundraiser for the senior trip they are planning for Spring Break. The blankets are gray with the Barnsdall Panther logo printed on them. If you are interested in buying a stadium blanket, please contact a senior class member or their class sponsors, Mrs. Javine or Mrs. McGill. The blankets are $25 and are available now.

The boys high school basketball season was still going strong, as they won against Mounds on Friday, Feb. 21. They were heading into the district championship game on Saturday, Feb. 22, to solidify their place in the regional tournament. Win or lose on Saturday, the boys’ team was to advance to the Regional Tournament in Ponca City this weekend. Good luck, Panthers!

As of Friday evening, the high school wrestling team was going strong with three wrestlers, Joe Cole, Dallas McGill and Carson Auschwitz, heading into the championship rounds on Saturday, Feb. 22. If these wrestlers win their division, they will earn a ticket to the state tournament this weekend. The state tournament begins Friday, Feb. 28 and ends Saturday, Feb. 29. Please check the Barnsdall High School Facebook page for more information and details of the state tournament. Good luck, Panthers!

The girls high school basketball season is officially over, as they lost to Mounds on Friday night in the district tournament. The girls will now start practice for the spring seasons of track or slow-pitch softball this week. The slow-pitch softball team will host Sapulpa for the first game of the season, Monday, March 2 and then travel to Beggs for a game on Tuesday, March 3.

Barnsdall Public Schools will have a school board meeting Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. All board meetings are held at the elementary school in the teacher workroom, unless otherwise noted. An agenda will be posted on the school website and on the front door of the high school prior to the meeting. The public is always welcome to attend.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All city council meetings are held at Barnsdall City Hall.

Community & School Events

Feb. 28

HS Wrestling, State Tournament

HS Basketball, Regional tournament

Feb. 29

HS Wrestling, State Tournament

HS Basketball, Regional Tournament

March 2

Softball at home vs Sapulpa, 5 p.m.

School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.

March 3

Barnsdall City Council, 5:30 p.m.

Softball at Beggs, 5 p.m.