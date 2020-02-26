Marvin Buck (Chuck) Tennell Jr. w/pic

Marvin Buck (Chuck) Tennell Jr., 63, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Chuck was born on October 13, 1956 to parents Marvin Buck Tennell Sr. and Eva Mae Watson in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Later, he met Joy and the couple married May of 1976. Chuck worked for CVR Energy as a stock Gauger for most of his life. Chuck enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and spending time with God reading his bible. He thoroughly loved his Lord and savior and was always willing to showcase his love for Christ through helping people in need. Although he enjoyed many things throughout his life, his most treasured times were when he was around his family and friends.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jack Tennell.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Joy Tennell; daughter Amy Doss and husband Paul; two sons, Jason Tennell and Ryan Tennell and his wife Nancy; grandchildren, Connor, Sam and Piper Doss, Wyatt and Leah Tennell and Kaleb Reese. Brothers; Sonny and wife Carolyn, Bill and wife Katy; sister, Doris King; sister-in-law, Cathy; niece, Lisa; nephew, Bobby and wife Kathryn and their children Emma and Braden.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in his honor to the Salvation Army.

