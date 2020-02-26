Donald Ray Fulks w/pic

Donald Ray Fulks passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 72.

He was born October 18, 1947, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Wesley and Deloris Fulks. He was raised in Pawhuska, Ok. Donnie was a terrific pool player, playing in pool tournaments across the country. He loved golfing and enjoyed grilling. He was never without a smile, living his life to the fullest, loving everyone and always there to help others. He loved his wife and family dearly. Donnie retired from Parts Warehouse, Inc. after many years of service, where he worked as a driver.

Donnie is preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Ishmael; his granddaughter, Heidi Fulks; stepmother, Jessie Fulks; his father, Wesley Fulks; and his mother, Delores Fulks.

He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Donna L. Fulks (Wise); his son, Donald R. “Maverick” Fulks and wife, Rosemary; stepdaughter, Sherry L. Butts; stepson, Eddie D. McCans; nephew, Jeff Swearengin; and his grandchildren, Devin R. Butts, Wyatt C. Hughes and Lindsey D. Butts. Donnie came to know and love the Lord. He found comfort in the scriptures and made himself ready to meet God.

Funeral services were held on Friday, February 21st at 2 p.m. at Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.