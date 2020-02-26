EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with felonies and misdemeanors are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at 918-287-7366.

FELONY CASES

HEADLINE: Motorist’s license already revoked

NAME: Olen Edwards Brackett

AGE: 47

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving while the privilege is revoked; and driving left of the center line

DETAILS: Osage County deputy Corby Sorrells, about 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 11, was on patrol west on Highway 20 in the Skiatook area when he came up behind a gray Ford pickup and reportedly observed while the pickup on several occasions crossed over the center line of the road. Deputy Sorrells eventually initiated a traffic stop and asked the driver of the pickup for his driver’s license and proof of insurance. The driver, later identified as Olen Edwards Brackett, reportedly said his driver’s license was revoked. While talking with Brackett, the deputy reportedly noticed that the suspect’s eyes were watery and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred. The deputy also reportedly noticed that Brackett’s breath had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on it. When asked about the consumption of alcoholic beverages, Brackett reportedly at first denied having had any alcohol, but upon being asked a second time he reportedly said he had lost count after one beer. When Deputy Sorrells had Brackett step out of his truck, the deputy noticed that Brackett used his driver’s side door to maintain his balance. Sorrells administered field-sobriety testing to Brackett and subsequently arrested him on suspicion of DUI. In a hearing Feb. 11 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Brackett.

HEADLINE: Police reportedly found ‘an assortment of ammunition’

NAME: Vance Wayne Bodine

AGE: 56

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Assault with a dangerous weapon; and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction

DETAILS: Skiatook police sergeant Tracy Moore on Feb. 6 about 7:41 p.m. responded to a call regarding an active shooter at a residence in the 4100 block of West Pipestem. Sergeant Moore talked with three people, who all denied that anyone had been shooting a firearm inside the residence. Sgt. Moore then left the call location. At 8:53 p.m. Feb. 6, Sgt. Moore reportedly had contact at the Skiatook Police Department with a person identified as Bobby Bodine, who reportedly said his father, Vance, had been yelling at his mother, Stella. Bobby Bodine reportedly said he confronted his father, who began yelling at him. Bobby Bodine reportedly headed for his bedroom, and his father reportedly followed him and fired a single shot toward or at him, hitting the bedroom door. Bobby Bodine reportedly left his family’s home and said he was in fear for his life. Bobby reportedly also said he had not reported the incident to police because he was on probation and feared he would be in trouble. Skiatook police on Feb. 7 obtained a search warrant for the residence. Police reportedly found a hole in a bedroom door, and collected the door as evidence. Police did not find a firearm, but reportedly did find “an assortment of ammunition” along with spent shell casings. During the police investigation of the alleged incident, Vance Wayne Bodine reportedly waived his Miranda rights and denied having been in possession of any firearm. He also reportedly denied firing a shot at or toward Bobby Bodine. In a Feb. 12 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Vance Bodine and set his bail at $10,000. In a Feb. 20 hearing, the court appointed legal representation for the defendant.

HEADLINE: Suspect accused of head-butting officer

NAME: Owen Taylor Spiva

AGE: 21

RESIDENCE: Ponca City

CHARGES: Assault and battery on a police officer; possession of a stolen vehicle; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; and trespassing after being forbidden

DETAIILS: Osage Nation police officer Patrick Luey Jr. was on duty at about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Osage Casino in Ponca City. Officer Luey was reportedly escorting Owen Taylor Spiva to his patrol car, when Spiva reportedly yelled, “If you don’t quit f…ing pushing me, I will take your a.. out.” Spiva reportedly tried to pull away from Luey, and Luey attempted to take Spiva to the ground and hold him until Deputy Casey Witt could come out of the casino to assist. Spiva reportedly slammed his head into Luey’s forehead and then bent over as if to ram Luey in the midsection. Luey said in his case affidavit that he wrapped an arm around Spiva’s neck and fell to the ground to maintain control of him. On the ground, Luey reportedly positioned himself on top of Spiva with an arm still holding his neck. Three other officers arrived shortly and helped Luey with Spiva, who was then transported to the Osage County jail. In a hearing Feb. 12 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Spiva and set his bail at $10,000. In a hearing Feb. 20, the court appointed legal representation for Spiva.

HEADLINE: More charges for Ellsberry

NAME: Ronnie James Ellsberry

AGE: 55

RESIDENCE: Hominy

CHARGES: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute; maintaining a place for keeping/selling a controlled substance; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

DETAILS: These charges were filed Feb. 12, two weeks after, and in addition to, charges brought against Ellsberry on Jan. 30 in regard to an alleged domestic assault. In a hearing Feb. 13 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Ellsberry on the firearm and drug counts. Ellsberry’s next court date is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28.

HEADLINE: She said he yanked her by the hair

NAME: Shawn Jammieson Alltop

AGE: 41

RESIDENCE: Barnsdall

CHARGE: Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

DETAILS: Barnsdall Police Chief John Ferguson responded to a request for service at 300 West Cedar Ave., Barnsdall, and spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend, Shawn Alltop, grabbed her by the hair of her head and jerked her out of the passenger seat of a vehicle. The woman told Chief Ferguson that Alltop put an arm around her throat, and then tightened the arm against her throat, strangling her and rendering her unable to breathe or talk. The woman reportedly told Ferguson that Alltop then threw her to the ground, and while on top of her continued to choke her. The woman also reportedly suffered injuries to a shin and ankle as she was jerked from the automobile. In a Feb. 13 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Alltop and set his bail at $5,000, conditioned on his having no contact with the alleged victim. A status conference in the case is scheduled for March 26.

HEADLINE: Initially said he’d had ‘cough syrup’

NAME: Dale Wayne Hargrave

AGE: 57

RESIDENCE: Collinsville

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving while the privilege is canceled; failure to maintain insurance or security; driving left of the center line; and violation of driver’s license restrictions

DETAILS: At about 11 p.m. Feb. 13, Trooper Romulus Gregory was monitoring radio traffic and heard a call for service from Officer Johnny Okerson in reference to a possible impaired driver traveling east on Highway 20 and approaching Skiatook. Trooper Gregory notified Okerson that he would respond. Officer Okerson reportedly was returning to Skiatook after giving a fellow officer a ride home, when he observed a maroon Chevrolet Malibu that was drifting and weaving in its lane of travel. Okerson reportedly observed the Mailbu drive onto the south shoulder of Highway 20 and remain on the shoulder of the road for about half a mile. Okerson also observed as the Malibu reportedly crossed over the center line of the road more than once while it continued eastward. Officer Okerson eventually performed a traffic stop on the Mailbu, and it came to a stop in the parking lot of the Skiatook municipal water department. Okerson approached the Mailbu and reportedly smelled immediately a strong odor of the sort commonly associated with the presence of an alcoholic beverage. Okerson identified the driver of the Malibu as Dale Wayne Hargrave, using the motorist’s driver’s license. Trooper Gregory joined Officer Okerson at the traffic stop and also noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the cabin area of the Malibu. Trooper Gregory conducted records checks on the driver and the vehicle. Gregory learned from a records check that Hargrave was supposed to have an ignition interlock device present in his vehicle. Gregory reportedly determined that an ignition interlock device in the vehicle had been disabled. Insurance coverage for the Malibu was reportedly unconfirmed. Gregory asked Hargrave how much alcoholic beverage he had consumed and Hargrave reportedly said, “I have not had anything to drink. I had cough syrup.” Hargrave eventually said he had consumed Vodka, according to a case affidavit. He also reportedly told officers that he had a patient card for medical marijuana and had smoked “two bowls” that morning. Gregory administered field-sobriety testing and subsequently arrested Hargrave for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. In a Feb. 14 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Hargrave and set his bail at $10,0000.

HEADLINE: Grandmom is victim of stickup

NAME: Courtnei Quincyion Wells

AGE: 19

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGE: Robbery with a weapon

DETAILS: Tulsa police responded Feb. 12 to a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon at 1127 North Country Club Drive. At about 6:35 p.m., a woman who was dropping off her grandchildren was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by two black males. One of the suspects, later identified as Cortnei Wells, reportedly pulled a gun, pointed it at the woman and demanded her vehicle keys. The two males were reportedly seen leaving in the vehicle. The victim’s purse was reportedly still in the vehicle. The purse reportedly contained her house keys, driver’s license, credit cards, a cell phone and $200 in cash. The vehicle was identified as a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. The victim reportedly was able to pick Wells out of a lineup, identifying him as the person who held her at gunpoint. The vehicle was recovered and returned on Feb. 13. An arrest warrant for Wells was issued Feb. 14 in Osage County District Court.

HEADLINE: Headlights were not in operation

NAME: Jordan Wayne Smith

AGE: 25

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGE: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol — aggravated; and driving without headlights

DETAILS: Trooper Justin Garrison was on patrol about 9:17 p.m. Feb. 17 on 129th West Avenue, near Blackjack Drive, when he observed a white-and-gray Dodge Dakota pickup being driven without its headlights in operation. The driver of the Dodge Dakota reportedly turned on his flashing emergency lights as he passed the trooper. Trooper Garrison turned on his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. He reportedly observed three occupants of the Dodge Dakota, including a front-seat passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt. Garrison reportedly smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Smith as he talked with the motorist, and asked him how much alcoholic beverage he had consumed. Smith reportedly said he had consumed a couple of Bud Light beers, with the most recent consumption being about an hour previous. Garrison performed field-sobriety testing and subsequently arrested Smith on suspicion of DUI. Smith eventually took the state’s breath test, reportedly giving two valid samples. The results were .13 and .12. In a hearing Feb. 18 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Smith and set his bail at $5,000.