OSAGE JUNIOR LIVESTOCK SHOW

Annual event is this week, Wednesday through Friday

The Osage County Junior Livestock Show is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26 through Friday, Feb. 28, at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Sheep and swine will be shown Feb. 26, and goats, heifers and steers on Thursday, Feb. 27. A barbecue dinner and an auction are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28. For more information, call Joyce Deem-Moore at 918-287-8212. Also, for a buyer’s packet, call Beth Mayfield, secretary, at 918-214-4301.

PINOT AND PETALS

PAO’s girls night out is set for April 18

Grab your friends and come join Preserving Arts in the Osage for an ultimate girls’ night out… Pinot and Petals! Come create your very own fresh flower arrangement, learning all the tips and tricks of the pros along the way — then take your gorgeous design home to enjoy This will be an evening to unleash your creativity, gather with friends, and support PAO and its mission. Your ticket will include your beautiful flowers, supplies and instruction, as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres. In addition, a portion of the ticket will benefit the PAO and its mission. Class size is limited, so reserve your spot now. The event will be at Old No. 1 Firehouse, 118 1/2 West Main, Pawhuska. Tickets are $100 each. To buy tickets, visit https://AlicesTable.com/Events/Pinot-and-Petals-with-PAO-Preserving-Arts-in-the-Osage_1579031889

ACADEMIC HONORS BANQUET

Event is next Monday evening; get your tickets now

Mark your calendar and get ready for the 31st annual Academic Honors Banquet for Pawhuska High School students. The banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge. The goal is to recognize the top 10% of Pawhuska High School students.

This year, banquet organizers are excited to have Geoffrey Hager as the keynote speaker. Hager is a PHS graduate who plans to inspire, encourage and motivate the honorees to future success and praise their academic excellence. Tickets will be available throughout February from American Heritage Bank, Pawhuska Public Schools and the Chamber of Commerce.

VEGETABLE FARMING CLASS

Osage Extension, Bird Creek Farms to collaborate

Osage County Extension and Bird Creek Farms are collaborating to offer a vegetable farming class in March. Classes are scheduled to be held from 9-11 a.m. March 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Bird Creek Farms in Pawhuska. Classes will deal with subjects such as soil preparation, bed layout, production goals, growing season extension, crop maintenance and pest management. For more information, contact Osage County Extension at 918-287-4170.

PAWHUSKA LIBRARY

Story Time scheduled on Thursdays

Yvonne Rose, director of the Pawhuska Library, announced recently that the library had scheduled a Story Time for Young Children for 9:30 a.m. each Thursday. The event was planned to last about half an hour and feature a story and an activity, Rose said. The Story Time activity is for preschool children, and for children in grades 1-2. The Story Time is being offered to homeschooled children, as well as to children who are enrolled in public school but may not be in school that day, for whatever reason.

Rose said the library hopes to offer the Story Time for Young Children on Thursday mornings during February and March. There is no pre-registration necessary. Call the Pawhuska Library at 918-287-3989 for more information.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Oklahoma votes next Tuesday

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, for the Presidential Preferential Primary Election. Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau offered voters tips on how to make their votes count.

Chouteau said that a valid ballot marking a filled-in box (in either blue or black ballpoint ink) is important. If voters make mistakes marking their ballots, they should not try to correct those errors. Instead, a voter should return the spoiled ballot to precinct officials, who will destroy it and issue a new ballot to the voter.

Chouteau also urged voters to take their voter identification cards with them to the polls. “Your voter ID card (issued by the county Election Board) can help precinct officials find your name in the Precinct Registry, and it may help them resolve the problem if you are not listed in the Registry for some reason,” she said. Alternatively, voters can bring an unexpired photo ID card issued by the U.S. government, the state of Oklahoma, or a federally recognized tribal government.

Voters without ID, or whose names are not found in the Precinct Registry, or voters who disagree with the information shown in the Registry, may always cast a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot is sealed in a special envelope and counted after election day if the voter’s information can be verified by the county Election Board.

Chouteau said that voters who want to get through the line quickly should vote at mid-morning or mid-afternoon, because those usually are the two slowest periods.”Anyone who is eligible and in line at the polling place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will be entitled to vote,” the Osage County Election Board Secretary added.

Following is a list of the precinct polling places in the March 3, 2020, elections:

Presidential Preferential Primary:

Precinct 101 – Whippoorwill Baptist Church, 35 CR 3577, Pawhuska

Precinct 102 – Strikeaxe Non-Profit Water Office, 811 CR 2425, Okesa

Precinct 103 – Shidler Community Building, 269 S Cosden, Shidler

Precinct 105 – McCord Senior Citizens, 115 Mary Road, Ponca City

Precinct 106 – Burbank Town Hall, 105 S First St, Burbank

Precinct 107 – Presbyterian Church, 101 E 12th St, Pawhuska

Precinct 108 – Calvary Baptist Church, 620 E 15th St, Pawhuska

Precinct 109 – Labadie Heights Baptist Church, 187 CR 2706, Bartlesville

Precinct 110 – Barnsdall City Hall/PSO Building, 409 W Main, Barnsdall

Precinct 111 – First Baptist Church, 507 Antwine Ave, Wynona

Precinct 112 – Avant Community Center, 306 S Havens, Avant

Precinct 113 – Shidler Community Building, 269 S Cosden, Shidler

Precinct 201 – Church of Christ Annex, 1900 W Rogers Blvd, Skiatook

Precinct 202 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1228 W Apache St, Tulsa

Precinct 203 – First Baptist Church, 825 W Rogers Blvd, Skiatook

Precinct 204 – Country Corner Fire Station, 6983 W 113st St N, Sperry

Precinct 205 – Black Dog Fire Station, 495 N 52nd W Ave, Tulsa

Precinct 301 – First Osage Baptist Church, 236 S Main, Fairfax

Precinct 302 – New Hope Christian Fellowship, 161 N 5th St, Fairfax

Precinct 303 – Braden Community Center, 1022 Braden School Rd, Ponca City

Precinct 305 – Prue First Baptist Church, 654 Lake Dr, Prue

Precinct 306 – First Assembly of God, 313 S She She, Hominy

Precinct 307 – First Baptist Church, 202 S Price, Hominy

Precinct 308 – Keystone Hills Baptist Church, 161 New Prue Rd, Sand Springs

Precinct 309 – Rock Fire Dept. Station #1, 7716 Zink Rd, Skiatook

Precinct 310 – Gilcrease Hills Club House, 1919 W Seminole St, Tulsa

Precinct 311 – Gilcrease Hills Club House, 1919 W Seminole St, Tulsa

Precinct 312 – Community Assembly Church, 2247 N State Hwy 97, Sand Springs

Chouteau also advised voters, candidates, campaign officials, and volunteers to be very aware of and careful to not violate state election laws Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Chouteau said that all known election law violations will be reported to the proper law enforcement authorities, usually the County Sheriff and District Attorney. Precinct officials will be watching very closely on election day for illegal electioneering by candidates, zealous campaign staff, and their volunteers. It’s unlawful in Osage County and across the state of Oklahoma to electioneer within 300 feet of a ballot box.

To electioneer means to work for or against election of a particular candidate, political party, or issue. “This includes the illegal placement of any campaign signs inside the 300-feet boundary limit away from the ballot box,” Chouteau said.

Election law violations sometimes committed accidentally by voters include disclosing how one voted while within the election enclosure or removing a ballot from the polling place. Other violations by voters include taking a ballot into or out of the polling place or taking intoxicating liquors within half a mile of a polling location. It is unlawful for any person to disclose how he or she voted to any other person while inside the election enclosure. Chouteau said it also is against the law for anyone other than voters waiting in line to vote and for precinct or other election officials to be within 50 feet of a ballot box during the election.

Citizens can find these and other state election laws in Title 26 of the Oklahoma Statutes.

EARLY VOTING

Voters who want to cast absentee ballots still can do so in person at the County Election Board office on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, or Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a remote Absentee Polling place located at the First Baptist Church 825 W Rogers Blvd., Skiatook on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, or Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A two-member, bipartisan Absentee Voting Board will be on duty each day to assist absentee voters.

“In-person absentee voters fill out an application form when they get to the office. They are not required to give any reason for voting absentee,” Chouteau said. “They are required to swear that they have not voted a regular mail absentee ballot and that they will not vote at their polling place on election day.”

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot can track their ballot using the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Online Voter Tool available at www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

According to Chouteau, the Absentee Voting Board verifies a voter’s registration information. Then, the Board issues all the appropriate ballots to the voter. The voter marks the ballots in a voting booth and then casts them in the voting device. “It is very much like voting at a precinct polling place,” she said.

Sample ballots are now available on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Online Voter Tool at www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ and on our website www.osage.okcounties.org for voters who want to get a preview of what will be at stake in the March 3, 2020, Presidential Preferential Primary Election.