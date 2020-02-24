GROVE - The Grove wrestling team has four female wrestlers competing at the State Tournament on Friday and Saturday, February 28 and 29, for a chance to win an individual state championship in the girls division, at each of their weights.

Grove's female wrestlers are:

Freshman Alex Crittenden

Sophomore Kaitlyn Kraft

Junior Ava Sarwinski

Senior Kailan Cloud

This is the first time female wrestlers in the state of Oklahoma have had a chance wrestle for individual state titles. With the girl's division of the sport exploding nationally, Oklahoma decided to start pushing girls wrestling programs at the high school level, with Broken Arrow being the first school in the State to start a girls on team in April of 2019. OSSAA anticipates that wrestling for females will become an official sanctioned activity in the next couple of years.

Placing athletes will receive individual medals at the State Tournament. Wrestling for the girls begins Friday at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

Friday:

Session I 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Championship &

Consolation Matches

Session II 5:30 pm to 10:15 pm

Championship &

Consolation Matches

Saturday:

Session III 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Consolation Matches

12:45 pm to 2:15 pm

Consolation Finals

Session IV 6:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Finals and Award

Presentations