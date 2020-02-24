BRISTOW - Grove competed at the 4A East Regional Wrestling Tournament, in Bristow, Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday, February 21 and 22. Sixteen teams competed at the two day tournament, with Grove finishing in fourth place at the end of the tournament.

Individual state qualifications were also at stake, with the top 5 finishers in each weigh qualifying for the state tournament. Grove had seven placers, with four qualifying for state.

106 Conley Logue 6th

120 Jaydale Whitlock 2nd

145 Gage Gates 2nd

152 Wesley Downing 2nd

160 Brendan Hernandez 2nd

170 Jesse Arnall 6th

195 Marco Gonzalez 6th

The four state qualifiers will compete at the OSSAA State Championships on Friday and Saturday, February 28 and 29, at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.