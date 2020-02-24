By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

NORMAN — In January 2017, nine freshmen football recruits enrolled early at OU. Which meant they went through spring practice. Which meant they had a jumpstart on playing.

And the next January, on New Year’s Day, three of them indeed played against Georgia in the Rose Bowl: tight end Grant Calcaterra, tailback Trey Sermon (who had a 31-yard run) and linebacker Kenneth Murray (who led OU in tackles with nine).

Early enrollment is a two-decade trend in college football and has become a major part of Sooner planning. Eight of the 20 freshmen in the 2020 class already are on campus and will go through spring practice, which starts in early March.

“About half our class came in mid-year, and it was great to get those guys off to a great start,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said.

January enrollment doesn’t work for everyone. A year ago, freshman defensive tackle Derek Green left the program even before spring practice started. And 20 years ago, quarterback Nate Hybl enrolled early at Georgia, came to regret that decision and soon enough transferred to OU.

“I feel like that’s something we’ve really learned a lot about is guys coming in mid-year is different,” Riley said.

“It’s a totally different approach. They kind of get thrown into the fire right away as opposed to guys in summer who are only taking one or two classes and they kind of ease into everything. When you come mid-year, you certainly don’t ease in.”

OU’s early enrollees are:

—Defensive back D.J. Graham of Keller, Texas;

—Fullback Mikey Henderson of Irving, Texas;

—Tailback Seth McGowan of Mesquite, Texas;

—Receiver Marvin Mims of Frisco, Texas;

—Offensive lineman Noah Nelson of Gilbert, Arizona;

—Offensive lineman Andrew Raym of Broken Arrow;

—Defensive back Bryson Washington of Houston;

—Linebacker Shane Whitter of Burlington, North Carolina.

True freshmen linemen rarely play. True freshmen tailbacks and receivers often play. In between are defensive backs and now, even linebackers, as Murray proved three years ago.

Whitter was not a highly-ranked recruit — OU flipped Whitter from his original commitment to Wake Forest — but depth is a concern after three backup Sooner linebackers entered the transfer portal.

McGowan might help the most in spring. Sermon still is recovering from knee surgery. Starting tailback Kennedy Brooks will be protected, since his workload has been high and he finished the season banged up. Rhamondre Stevenson was suspended for the Peach Bowl and figures to miss the first five games of the season.

That leaves third-year sophomore T.J. Pledger, redshirt freshman Marcus Major and McGowan to handle most of the spring tailback duties.

Washington and Graham will be given all kinds of chances at safety, a shallow position in 2019. And Mims can take heart knowing that Riley has no qualms in playing true freshmen wide receivers — Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease, Trejan Bridges and CeeDee Lamb just since 2017.

Being on campus for winter workouts and spring practice gives those freshmen a big jump on their fellow classmates, provided they quickly handle the adjustment from high school.

“It’s a different transition, and I’ve been really proud how this group has handled it so far,” Riley said last week.

“Staff has done a good job, these guys have handled it well, and our returning players have done a great job of helping those guys get acclimated. So, very promising young group. Excited to get going with those guys and excited to get on the field with spring ball coming here in just about a month.”