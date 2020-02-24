The Dallas Morning News

PEORIA, Ariz. (TNS) — There might not have been much on the line in Texas’ second spring training game. But for Demarcus Evans, there was a whole lot at stake.

A talented prospect with a shot of making the team, Evans was tasked with getting the save in the Rangers’ 7-5 win over Seattle.

He allowed two hits to his first two batters, before retiring the next two. Manager Chris Woodward could see the 23-year-old talking to himself on the mound. Evans was pounding fastballs with increasing velocity, working hard to get that last out.

“That’s my first game, coming out with a little jitters a little bit,” Evans said, very sweaty after the heavy ninth-inning workload. “I feel good with how it ended. … I’m just coming out here doing everything I can every time I pitch.”

Woodward spoke earlier in the week about how he believes the 270-pound reliever will impact the Major League club this season — whether that’s right out of camp, or later on. Sunday’s game presented the first opportunity to showcase his high fastball. He attacked well, and got numerous swings and misses on that pitch.

Evans had a 0.90 ERA in 47 appearances between Class A-Advanced Hickory and Double-A Frisco last season. He struck out 100 batters in 60 innings. And against the Mariners, he struck out two batters in his lone inning of work.

“I thought overall he kept his composure,” Woodward said. “He was executing that ball at the top of the zone pretty well. … I love to see the competitiveness.”

Evans also got to face Mariners’ top prospect Jarred Kelenic, who is rated by MLB.com as the No. 11 prospect in baseball. One of the bonuses of spring training is teams’ top prospects facing off with Major League uniforms on. Evans walked Kelenic on a borderline 3-2 pitch.

Then there was a mound visit to settle Evans, with the entire infield coming in to chat. He responded by striking out Cal Raleigh.

It was a save, yes, in a game where results hardly count for more than pride. But for Evans, it was important to show he could finish the job, and he did.

“They told me good job,” Evans said of the postgame feeling. “They told me I showed some guts.”

Briefly: First-baseman Greg Bird had a couple solid at-bats in his first spring appearance. The 27-year-old broke into the Big Leagues five years ago, but his high potential has always been masked by his inability to stay on the field.

Plantar Fascia kept him out basically all of last season. But he’s looking to catch on with the Rangers.

and compete with Ronald Guzman. He lined out sharply to first base in his first at-bat, and crushed a ball to the wall in center in his second at-bat. He also had a driving stop at first-base.

“I loved it,” Bird said of playing in a game for the first time since April. “I’m not gonna lie. It was fun. … It’s been a while man, it’s just fun. Just getting out there. Just fun.”

Joe Palumbo pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut. He struck out the first two batters, but also walked two batters in his second inning of work. Palumbo had a 9.18 ERA over 16 2/3 innings last season with Texas, while also battling blister issues.

“I felt pretty good out there,” Palumbo said. “Just getting a feel for my pitches. I thought everything went pretty well.”

Outfielder Adolis Garcia crushed a home run over the left field wall in the seventh inning on the first pitch he saw this spring. Garcia is hoping to make the opening day roster, and is fighting among a trio of Rob Refsnyder and Scott Heineman for that role. Manager Chris Woodward has praised his strength and physicality. Garcia showed that off immediately.

Rangers catcher Tim Federowicz did his best to get his name in the conversation for the backup catcher job in his first spring training start. The 32-year-old hit a two-run double down the third-base line in the second inning and a solo blast to left-center in the fourth inning. He enters the spring without much of a shot to make the roster with Robinson Chirinos, Jeff Mathis and Jose Trevino all likely ahead of him.

