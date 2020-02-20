The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Feb. 14

Randall Keith Oquinn, 51, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle.

Shaunte Renee Williams, 39, service Failure to Appear warrant, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and proof of security verification.

Feb. 15

Anthony Edward Wilson, 23, on charges of driving while license is suspended, revoked or cancelled and defective equipment on vehicle.

Larry Ray Jones, 61, on charges of DUI-alcohol, failure to yield right away, open container and proof of security verification.

Cheyenne CJ Rimple, 30, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Feb. 16

Joshua Lee Brown, 31, on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and damage to property-public.

Brayden Marquis Mayhew, 21, on charges of DUI-alcohol.

Sara Catherine McElyea, 26, on charges of shoplifting.

Feb. 17

Lacey Shardaa Weber, 27, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification, defective equipment on vehicle, child passenger restraint system required and possession of marijuana.

Derrick Maurice Kellum Jr., 25, on charges of aggravated assault and battery, domestic abuse.

Tyler Leigh Adams, 29, on charges of domestic abuse.

Charles Dean Dipman, 48, on charges of defective equipment on vehicle and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Joe Dejon Durden, 27, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession and defective equipment on vehicle.

Brianna Jo Eaton-Williams, 18, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession, current tag required and proof of security verification.

Joshua Adam Griggs, 35, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle.

Dewey Police Department

Feb. 17

Alyce Joann Bishop, 54, on charges of paraphernalia.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Feb. 17

Brandie Louise Inman, 33, on charges of DUI-alcohol and general speeding-basic rule.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 16

Randall Lymoine Sumner, 23, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, general speeding and unauthorized use of vehicle.