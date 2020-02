Loydell “LD” Cummins, 77, of Shawnee, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service.