Migrant parent advisory meeting

Commerce Public Schools will be holding a Migrant Parent Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. in the elementary school cafeteria. If you are a parent or family member of one of our migrant students, please come join us. If you know of any migrant families that we are not serving at this time, please give us a call at 918-675-4336. Ask for Martha White or Stacy Moss.

Census takers sought

The United States Census Bureau is hiring employees across the country to assist in the 2020 census. The once in a decade census is mandated by the constitution and information collected will have a 10-year impact on community services as well as congressional representation. The jobs are temporary for persons 18 and older. For more information visit www.2020census.gov/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020.

Marine Corps League

All Marines and F.M.F. corpsmen and former service personnel are invited to join the L/Cpl. Clevenger Detachment of the Marine Corps League. The Marine Corps League meets every last Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 3129 Denver Harnar Drive in Miami. For more information, call 918-540-4474.

Grief Support Group

Integris Hospice hosts a monthly support group for those who have lost loved ones. The grief support group meets at 1 p.m. the first Monday of every month at the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce, 11 South Main in Miami. The meeting is free. No registration required. Contact Social Worker, Adrienne Witty, M.S.W. for more information at 918-542-1226.

