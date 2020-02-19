Ted Leroy Smith was born in Lincoln County, Oklahoma, on Aug. 4, 1939, to John Verner Smith and Opal May (Williams) Smith. From the earliest age, Ted loved the outdoors, a love he carried with him his entire life.

Ted Leroy Smith was born in Lincoln County, Oklahoma, on Aug. 4, 1939, to John Verner Smith and Opal May (Williams) Smith. From the earliest age, Ted loved the outdoors, a love he carried with him his entire life. Fishing became a passion of his, and he also enjoyed deer hunting very much.

He met his wife, Caryol, during a week at Falls Creek Baptist camp in Davis, Oklahoma. They married Aug. 4, 1961.

Ted served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964, serving an extended portion of that time in Germany. He then made a career working as a civilian at Tinker Air Force Base, retiring after 33 years of service.

Ted, Caryol, and their children spent many years as active members of Morning Star Baptist Church in Meeker. He spent his retirement years fishing and playing with his three grandchildren. He loved to fish so much that he ultimately sold his place west of Meeker and moved to Wagoner, Oklahoma, to be near Fort Gibson Lake, where he masterfully caught catfish by the boatful. That move also brought him closer to his grandkids, whom he loved to play with and spoil as much as possible.

Ted is survived by a daughter, two sons, a daughter-in law, and a son-in-law: Jana and Kenny Day of Shawnee; Jerrod and Tracy Smith of Broken Arrow; and Jeff Smith of Tulsa, along with three grandchildren: Emily and Tyler Day of Shawnee, and Kyler Smith of Broken Arrow. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and RuthAnn Smith of Mississippi; a sister and brother-in-law Lindy Sue and J.D. Flowers of Tulsa; a sister-in-law Wanda Smith of Colorado; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marcella and Elmer Pense of Broken Arrow; and a brother-in-law Bob Weeks of Texas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by six siblings: Thelma, Ruth, Lora, Margaret, John, and Larry, along with their parents, John and Opal. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Caryol Jean (Johnston) Smith.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. at Mammoth Baptist Church in Meeker. Arrangements are being handled through Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Chapel in Meeker, located at 114 South Fowler Street.