Hospital celebrates completion of Ascension signage

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips employees hope when the Bartlesville community sees the new signage of the purple, blue and green trinity, they will associate it with compassionate healing.

In October 2018, St. John Health System announced plans to add Ascension to its name as part of a national effort to make it easier for patients and families to access the care they need and navigate their health.

A celebration was held Monday at the hospital, where a full re-brand has taken place. Speakers included Sister Maureen McGuire, Executive Vice President, Mission Integration, and Nick Ragone, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, both with Ascension; and Mike Moore, President and COO, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.

“It is an awesome responsibility of carrying out the identity of Jesus’ healing for the past 2,000 years,” Ragone said.

He thanked the employees of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips for the care they give every day.

The colors represent different parts of the company’s efforts: green for growth, blue for healing and purple for compassion. The trinity symbol represents the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.

Ragone said changing the signage in Bartlesville connects all the healing identities into one.

“We serve not only the most vulnerable and the poor, and we advocate for a just and compassionate society,” he said.

“We see the signs as our link to our Catholic mission and the joy that we think our caregivers have of optimism and compassion.”

Crime

Brass knuckles reportedly used in assault, police say

A man was arrested Sunday after a reported fight at a Bartlesville apartment involving the suspect, his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

Police were dispatched to the Georgian Arms Apartments in the 500 block of Shawnee Avenue in reference to a fight in progress about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. A woman told officers her ex-boyfriend had kicked in the front door to the apartment and punched her boyfriend while wearing brass knuckles, according to a police report. She reported her ex-boyfriend wouldn’t stop the assault, so she started punching him. The man then ran off, the victim stated.

The ex-boyfriend, identified as Taylor Ray Lewallen, 19, told officers he had gone to the apartment to retrieve a pair of pants. Words were exchanged as he was leaving, then his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend punched him in the face and threw him out the door, Lewallen told police. During the ensuing fight, someone hit him with a metal pan, Lewallen said.

Lewallen was arrested on complaints of burglary in the first degree and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the report.

He was treated at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips hospital before being transported to Washington County Jail, police said.

Chamberlain Park Recreation Center

Tulsa honors Bartlesville College High graduate

A recreation center in Tulsa that sat underutilized for years has a new life. It also has a new name with a Bartlesville connection.

On Feb. 8, the City of Tulsa renamed the Chamberlain Park Recreation Center after Jane Malone, an 81-year-old community activist who learned to advocate for the “right things” after attending an all-white high school in Bartlesville her senior year.

She was the only African American to graduate from Bartlesville’s College High School in 1956 and remembers the racial discrimination aimed at her.

The adverse experience was lonely, she said, but it taught her to be assertive.

She recalled how her College High School history teacher would never call on her in class when she raised her hand.

“One day, I asked the teacher why she didn’t call on me, and she said she didn’t see me raise my hand. I said, “How do you not see me? I’m the only person of color in this class,” Malone said.

She said learned how to” fight for what’s right” by being raised in Bartlesville by her grandparents and father in a “praying household” on 9th Street.

“I went to Douglass School, which was the black school for grades 1-12. It was a great school with teachers who encouraged me. Then integration came into existence my senior year, and I lived on the east side of the tracks. I had to go to a white school or pay a transfer fee,” she said.

Ultimately, she went to College High School (now Bartlesville High School) and remembers the lonely walk from the street to the high school and how she believed the principal who said he’d help her.

“I didn’t get any kind of support from him,” she said.

She learned the clarinet at Douglass and continued playing at College High School. Band trips were far from enjoyable.

“With the white band we would stop to get food, and the band director would have to go into the restaurant to see if it was okay if I could go in,” said Malone.

“If they said no, then the director would get my money and bring my food back out to the bus. I would have to sit on the bus and eat my food by myself. Even the bus driver could in. That was another experience that wasn’t good.”

Still, attending an all-white school during the early days of integration made here determined “to make things better” not just for herself, but the community.

